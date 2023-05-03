Systems integration, production and content digitisation specialist CJP Broadcast Service Solutions will be accentuating at the Media Production & Technology Show practical and cost-effective virtual production studios, including volumetric spaces and motion capture stages.
The company has track a record in building virtual production capabilities and most recently, CJP has provided these installations at colleges including the University of Sunderland and the University for the Creative Arts.
As a systems integrator, CJP is also active in building studios for broadcast, commercial and educational users. The company also provides its own production services, including a seven camera outside broadcast unit, and has a specialist centre for digitising archives. It has key partnerships with a range of suppliers, including AOTO for LED volumes, Mo-Sys for camera tracking and real-time graphics, and Xsens and Faceware for motion capture.
“Virtual production has moved from the cutting edge to the everyday “What we want to show at MPTS is that the technology is available to a broad range of users, with affordable equipment and accessible workflows…we want to get everyone talking about the creative possibilities it brings,” said CJP Broadcast Service Solutions managing director Christopher Phillips.
“Our team is hugely experienced in systems design, integration, installation and support,” Phillips added. “We can point to large numbers of successful jobs in broadcast, education, cinema, corporate and sports, and we look forward to talking to visitors to MPTS, to show how we can deliver cost-effective solutions whatever the requirement.”
As well as having staff on its booth to discuss systems integration, at MPTS CJP is sponsoring the Virtual Production Theatre, one of the main value-added events.
MPTS runs from 10-11 May at Olympia London.
