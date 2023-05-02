Marking the sports-first live TV streaming platform’s first such deal with a Major League Baseball franchise, FuboTV has become a partner of legendary team the Boston Red Sox for the 2023 season.
The multi-faceted partnership includes the launch of Fubo branding and hospitality opportunities at the Red Sox’s iconic Fenway Park stadium as well as fan engagement both at the ballpark and across multiple digital platforms.
Fubo regards the partnership with the Red Sox as a natural extension given its existing presence in the Boston market through its local sports coverage of the Red Sox, Patriots, Celtics and Bruins. Fubo, which also claims to be the streaming leader in baseball coverage, carries Red Sox games through NESN, local broadcast networks, national sports networks ESPN and FS1, as well as MLB Network, MLB Strike Zone and, most recently, MLB.TV. Fubo boasts complete coverage of regional sports networks (RSNs) in the Boston area, where it carries NBC Sports Boston as well as NESN.
“Fubo customers are very passionate about sports, and Boston sports fans are obviously very passionate about the Red Sox, making this partnership even more special," said Yale Wang, SVP, marketing, Fubo commenting on the partnership. "Fubo is proud to be a partner of the Boston Red Sox this season. We're looking forward to serving Red Sox fans with our sports-first premium platform, which was ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction among Live TV Streaming Providers by J.D. Power."
"The Boston Red Sox are proud to team up with Fubo as their first MLB Club relationship, and their industry leading status in sports streaming make them a natural choice as a partner of the club," said Troup Parkinson, EVP, partnerships, Boston Red Sox. "We look forward to helping them provide Red Sox fans with additional benefits at Fenway Park and supporting their extensive gameday coverage through trusted partners like NESN."
