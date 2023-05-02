The German subsidiary of telco Vodafone has gone live with Synamedia’s Clarissa data analytics tool to help evaluate advertising performance and reveal actionable insights into viewing behaviour across its GigaTV service to create business opportunities and drive decisions about future product features and service updates.
Deployed as-a-service, Synamedia Clarissa currently analyses data from over 1 million devices running GigaTV, including RDK and Android TV set-top boxes (STBs). It also provides insights to support Vodafone Deutschland’s use of the Synamedia Iris Tool for addressable advertising.
Vodafone and its partner AdScanner are using event data from Clarissa to measure advertising viewership, while taking into account how viewers’ interactions with the GigaTV service affects the efficacy of an advert. Providing a holistic view across all video and TV data while complying with all GDPR and local advertising standards, Clarissa’s gives Vodafone Deutschland granularity about which viewers are watching a video stream at any given second. This new level of insight further is said to allow Vodafone and its partners to identify new audience segments of interest to advertisers and agencies.
Vodafone Deutschland is also using Clarissa to inform data-driven decisions such as the development of STB features and how to update services to increase consumption. In one example, by ingesting data across all devices and sources including third-party data, Clarissa took under 24 hours to uncover how many concurrent recording streams Giga TV viewers were accessing, helping to inform decisions about which new capabilities to include in its next generation of STBs.
“What felt like mission impossible became mission possible thanks to Clarissa. Clarissa gives us a ton of information on the usage of the service from our customers, so we could actually make really data-driven decisions,” remarked Wolfgang Zeller, head of TV architecture and development at Vodafone Group (pictured) . “And, as a managed service which supports our other business insight systems, Clarissa’s integration with our existing infrastructure and third party solutions was seamless and painless, with minimal disruption.”
Following a multi-year contract announced in April 2020, Vodafone Deutschland also uses additional elements from Synamedia’s portfolio to manage its cloud based GigaTV platform, including set-top box software and security products.
