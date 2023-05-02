Los Angeles-based production and distribution company, Electric Entertainment has announced the launch of ElectricNOW enEspañol, a Spanish language version of its linear free ad-supported TV (FAST) channel.
Available immediately on FAST channel platforms in the US , the service is the first all-Spanish over-the-top (OTT) service from Electric Entertainment. ElectricNOW en Español will first go live in the US and then will be followed by other territories where ElectricNOW is currently available.
The ElectricNOW en Español FAST channel will be available on streaming platforms including the TCL Channel, Local Now, and Plex, plus more. ElectricNOW enEspañol will also be available on the ElectricNOW app and the ElectricNOW website.
“One of Electric’s major initiatives is to ensure we are inclusive to diverse audiences. We are thrilled to extend our reach to Spanish speaking viewers,” said Dean Devlin, CEO of Electric Entertainment, commenting on the launch.
The ElectricNOW premium OTT app and FAST channel featuring Electric Entertainment’s own produced content such as fan-favourite TV series Leverage, Leverage: Redemption, The Librarians, Almost Paradise and The Outpost as well as acquired programming such as the feature films Blackway starring Anthony Hopkins and The Book of Love starring Jason Sudeikis and Maisie Williams.
In addition to the free streaming content, the ElectricNOWApp also includes special bonus feature content, a program guide, video-on-demand and pay-per-view components. The channel and app are home to Electric’s newly launched podcast network, Electric Surge, which includes such hit series as The Official Leverage: Redemption Aftershow: A Very Distinctive Podcast,The channel is available on numerous platforms including The Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Freevee, Sling Freestream, Plex, STIRR, Local Now, TiVo Plus, Redbox, Vizio, XUMO, TCL Channel, Stremium, Distro TV, Vidgo, Hisense Vidaa, LG Channels, Glewed TV, MyBundle.com TV and Select TV.
