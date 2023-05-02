Kicking off with special live coverage of the Draft of the upcoming crop of players, leading free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service Xumo Play has announced a new dedicated platform offering 24/7 NFL football programming.
For the first three rounds on 27 and 28 April, NFL Draft Center featured live look-in coverage with commentary and analysis from hosts Mike Yam, Cynthia Frelund, Bucky Brooks, and Lance Zierlein as the draft progresses. On the final day of the draft one 29 April, the NFL Channel claimed to be the only place fans could watch live coverage of every pick from the final four rounds.
Going forward and all year round, the NFL Channel will feature hundreds of hours or curated programming, including replays of classic games, special live programming, and movies, shows and documentaries from NFL Films and NFL Media.
“The NFL Channel is a great addition to the growing collection of quality sports channels and programming now available on Xumo Play,” said Stefan Van Engen, VP of content programming and partnerships at Xumo. “Football is America’s number one sport, and our viewers will be delighted by all the great programing available on the NFL Channel, starting with three days of special NFL draft coverage to kick off the season.”
Xumo is a joint venture between Comcast and Charter and was formed to develop and offer a next-generation streaming platform for the entire entertainment industry. The company is has three primary lines of business: Xumo devices, Xumo Play, and Xumo Enterprise.
