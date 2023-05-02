Expanding its omni-channel offering globally following multiple quarters of in-market test campaign, global media platform Teads has extended its CTV Media connected TV (CTV) offering to Canada, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Spain and the UK.
The global launch of CTV Media comes on the heels of its successful US launch last year. The CTV offering which combines inventory and creative optimisations, has shown to drive a significant incremental reach and garner positive business outcomes from awareness to tune-in conversion and purchase intent.
The new expansion further evolves the international suite of media solutions with the addition of connected TV to increase audience reach and better deliver business outcomes for brands. By adding TV inventory in these regions, Teads says brands are now able to buy across TV, mobile and desktop through itsplatform, having access to more than 20 billion monthly unique ad opportunities.
The company has also integrated Comscore, the industry’s third-party source for cross-platform targeting, into its solutions to maintain premium quality at scale and optimise cross-screen capabilities.
“The geographic expansion of our CTV offering is driven by the success we have seen in the US and rapid adoption of streaming across the globe, said Teads co-CEO Jeremy Arditi. “As video is in our DNA, we are excited to offer our clients the ability to reach audiences across every major screen.”
The Teads CTV offering is designed to give advertisers and their agencies the ability to buy a new high-attention, quality media. Its international rollout is said by the company to further carry out its mission in future proofing partner success by enabling quality at scale and building an optimal ad experience for brands and consumers.
What is said to be unique to Teads’ CTV offering are access to creative optimisation, driving action with the use of interactivity, omni-channel frequency capping and re-marketing, as well as omni-channel attention measurement. The new CTV offering mirrors Teads’ current solutions, and Teads guarantees it will create a curated marketplace of premium content for brands to advertise within, and ensuring immersive ad experiences that are relevant for consumers.
Customer Clive Record, head of global media partnerships at Dentsu, said: “We’re excited to scale our relationship with Teads by leveraging their CTV capabilities. At Dentsu, we believe that there is a new intersection between brand and demand media where connected video platforms will ultimately help accelerate brand building and Teads are well placed to enable this.”
Giovanna Mendonça, marketing specialist at Stellantis Brazil added: “Teads’ omnichannel expansion comes at an optimal time where global brands are increasingly seeking incremental regional audiences across CTV. We’ve already seen tremendous value in brand impact, with considerable lift on ad recall and favorability, around our recent CTV campaign with Teads in Brazil. We’re thrilled to expand this relationship across screens in additional territories.”
