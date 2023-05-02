Audio/video alignment and latency tools provider Hitomi Broadcast has confirmed that it will be showing at the Media Production & Technology Show (MPTS) how to identify one of the most irritating and growing problems in live production: maintaining proper synchronisation between video and audio.
The company believes that as remote production and multiple contributions become a central part of today’s television, lip sync is a greater concern than ever. In addition, with remote productions like major sports sending very large numbers of feeds back to the central control room, Hitomi says managing lip sync is critical, but so too is understanding and controlling latency.
Hitomi believes that it has the simplest, most precise and most used solution for lip sync measurements: MatchBox. To enable camera-to-output measurement, the MatchBox Glass iPhone app is designed to make it simpler to quickly set up each circuit, based on precision data rather than eyes and guesswork.
MatchBox software also now includes the ability to measure end-to-end latency over a circuit. Use MatchBox Latency to establish the delay over each circuit, then use MatchBox to synchronise pictures and sound.
“Everyone is aware that lip sync errors are really annoying, whether it is speech not matching the mouth or the sound of ball and bat coming a long time before you see the stroke,” said Russell Johnson, broadcast director at Hitomi. “MatchBox gives an absolutely precise measurement of latencies and delays, and events like MPTS means we can show visitors, in just a few moments, how simple it is to use.”
MPTS runs from 10-11May at Olympia London.
