US regional sports network, Altitude Sports, home of NHL’s Colorado Avalanche, the NBA’s Denver Nuggets and the Colorado Mammoth is using Synacor’s Cloud ID identity and access management platform for simplified authentication and identity management across all devices.
Looking to enable secure access across all devices with reduced complexity, Altitude is using Cloud ID for existing MVPD deployments, providing subscribers with simple experiences when accessing sports and sports-related content across multiple devices.
“Streaming and sports media deals are pushing content to new places faster than ever,” said Dave Zur, SVP of operations and engineering at Altitude Sports. “Cloud ID is ensuring that our sign-in process has the speed, security and scalability we need to quickly deliver to virtually any platform where fans want to access our programming.”
Cloud ID is designed to provide a modern, custom and turnkey identity management platform for premium, streaming entertainment, content and service provider companies, with engagements spanning traditional MVPDs, telcos, hotels, airlines, rewards programs among others.
Synacor’s SaaS-based managed services solution supports integrations across MVPD, telco and other partners, as well as direct-to-consumer opportunities in the future, allowing Altitude to focus entirely on providing an unparalleled consumer digital experience.
“Meeting the expectations of sports fans is one of the most demanding tasks across platforms today,” said Dana Golden, senior vice president of business development for Synacor. “By using Cloud ID to streamline access to games and other programming, Altitude Sports is creating a welcoming entry environment that makes fans feel like part of the Rocky Mountain sports community every time they sign in.”
“Streaming and sports media deals are pushing content to new places faster than ever,” said Dave Zur, SVP of operations and engineering at Altitude Sports. “Cloud ID is ensuring that our sign-in process has the speed, security and scalability we need to quickly deliver to virtually any platform where fans want to access our programming.”
Cloud ID is designed to provide a modern, custom and turnkey identity management platform for premium, streaming entertainment, content and service provider companies, with engagements spanning traditional MVPDs, telcos, hotels, airlines, rewards programs among others.
Synacor’s SaaS-based managed services solution supports integrations across MVPD, telco and other partners, as well as direct-to-consumer opportunities in the future, allowing Altitude to focus entirely on providing an unparalleled consumer digital experience.
“Meeting the expectations of sports fans is one of the most demanding tasks across platforms today,” said Dana Golden, senior vice president of business development for Synacor. “By using Cloud ID to streamline access to games and other programming, Altitude Sports is creating a welcoming entry environment that makes fans feel like part of the Rocky Mountain sports community every time they sign in.”