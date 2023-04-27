Leading entertainment company CJ ENM has seen its I Can See Your Voice music format expand its footprint in Europe after being commissioned in Hungary to run on popular TV channel TV 2.





I Can See Your Voice boasts a distinctive format where guests must determine whether the contestants are good or bad singers without ever hearing them sing. The objective is to eliminate all the subpar singers from the pool and retain a single talented singer as the winner. The program is acknowledged as a success not only in its home country South Korea, where it is currently airing its 10th season, but also across the globe.



Commenting on the latest deal, Gábor Fischer, programming director of TV2 Media Group, said that "I’m happy that after 29 countries the worldwide phenomenon format I Can See Your Voice is coming to the market leader TV2 in Hungary".



The format has been licensed to a total of 27 territories including the US, the UK, Germany, Israel, Thailand and more. It is also coming back with its 5th season in the Netherlands, proving its continuance in popularity. Its new season produced by WBITVP Netherlands will be available officially in RTL4. The program first aired in Netherlands in October 2020.



Diane Min, head of format sales at CJ ENM, added "We are thrilled about the new commission deal in Hungary, and the fact that I Can See Your Voice is gaining traction not just in Europe, but as a representative format globally. Its continuous success worldwide is an impressive accomplishment, and we look forward to its future growth