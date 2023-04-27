The new location will provide a range of content distribution, media management, post-production, localisation and distribution services for existing and new clients in the region, as well as serve as a base for the company's cloud-based software division in Europe.
It will offer content distribution, dubbing, subtitling, post-production and accessibility services and a suite of customisable enterprise applications for the global entertainment industry, including BluQC, said to be the first of its kind interactive cloud-based automation platform for media quality control.
“We're excited to expand our services and software to even more UK media companies," says Paulette Pantoja, CEO of Blu Digital Group.
"Our new facility is in the heart of one of the most vibrant parts of London, known for its creative and media firms as well as historic landmarks and the new Elizabeth tube line. We're right where our clients need us to be to attract the best talent and provide the best service to our European client base as they continue to explore new ways to reach consumers with their content."
The opening of the London office follows a period of rapid expansion for Blu Digital Group, which has made a number of strategic acquisitions in recent years. These include Dicentia Studios in Denmark, which provides a media management and localisation hub for northern Europe, and localisation specialists Haymillian, which has helped to establish Blu's presence in Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East. The company also expanded its English dubbing capabilities with the acquisition of Central Post LA, an award-winning audio recording facility in Hollywood
