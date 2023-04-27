Noting that engaging factual programming remains a very sought after genre by platforms and broadcasters across the region, leading UK-based distributor DCD Rights has announced a raft of factual sales across Europe.
Included in the 230 hours of programming deals brokered by DCD Rights head of sales Rick Barker, M6 France has signed a 48-hour VOD package deal for a selection of cookery titles as well as 21st Century Serial Killer and Haunted Encounters, and RMC Découverte (France) will take Aussie Gold Hunters S8 and Aussie Gold Hunters: Mine SOS.
“[European] viewers are eager to discover more about the world around them as well as the effects of history,” said Barker. “We are very pleased to have a number of long-running, absorbing non-fiction series that continue to delight international audiences.”
At the head of the slate is Treasures With Bettany Hughes S2 and Secrets of the London Underground series one will travel to RTVE Spain through an agreement with Expressive, with Discovery Spain taking 6 hours of Secret Nazi Bases S3.
Produced by Sandstone Global Productions in association with BBC World News, the programme is described as being armchair travel at its most vivid and memorable, boasting unique access and state-of-the-art technology. Bettany Hughes lifts the lid on the most remarkable treasures of civilisation to investigate the story of humanity.
Produced by Bob Brown Productions for Yesterday, Secrets of the London Underground sees railway historian Tim Dunn and the London Transport Museum’s Siddy Holloway explore the hidden and disused parts of London’s underground network and they uncover secrets that reveal the histories of the stations and the extraordinary people who designed them.
Sky Germany has secured a 93-hour package with all the Coast Guard franchise and Disasters Engineered among others, GEO Television, Germany takesDeception: World War II and Treasures with Bettany Hughes S2 in a 10-hour deal, and Seven.One Entertainment Group (Germany) has bought 20 hours of Aussie Gold Hunters S7.
Gibraltar TV has agreed a 26-hour deal including titles Treasures With Bettany Hughes S2, Secrets of the London Underground S1, along with World’s Greatest Ships S1 & S2.
21st Century Serial Killer, produced by FirstLookTV and DCD Rights, forensically researches the lives of the killers who can’t stop killing, revealing how the grim opportunities, provided by the 21st century, played a part in a number of murders. Whilst Haunted Encounters, a Jarrett Creative production, follows some famous faces as they tell the audience terrifying tales of coming face-to-face with the paranormal.
