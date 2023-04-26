In the latest part of the Tampere-based creative hub’s ramp up stage, Ilkkas' Creative Studio (ICS) has appointed respected Finnish producer Erna Aalto as partner and operations director.
A seasoned producer and executive producer, Aalto spent 15 years at Aito Media, where she developed a string of productions, from crime drama through factual to shiny-floor entertainment. Her most recent credits include Nelonen/Elisa’s thriller Piiritys, YLE’s live-entertainment show Hengaillaan, Nelonen/Elisa’s hit crime drama Koskinen and YLE’s Sinkut Paljaana, based on Sony Pictures Television’s dating format Pretty & Single.
Aalto’s appointment at the prodco will be effective from 1 June. Commenting on her appointment, she said: “ICS is committed to advancing Finland’s production industry while adhering to the highest standards of sustainability, from caring for the wellbeing of its employees to minimising its environmental impact. I know from experience that our values align because I’ve worked with the two Ilkkas on many productions over the years — including some pretty challenging ones. ICS’ upcoming projects are inspiring not only in their creativity, but in their scale and international ambition. I can’t wait to get started.”
ICS CEO and founding partner Ilkka Rahkonen added: "It’s a real coup to have a professional of Erna’s vision and experience join our company. Erna can do it all, from attracting the best on- and off-screen talent to delivering projects that are truly captivating. She also knows us well, understands our values and culture, and shares our belief in the untapped international potential of Finnish content. We can’t think of a better person to help lead ICS into its next phase of development.”
In its first six months of operation, ICS closed a string of high-profile deals. Weeks after it launched in September, it teamed up with comedy legends David Zucker and Pat Proft for comedy spoof NoPoFo. In late March 2023, ICS announced a strategic alliance with WSOY, Finland’s largest publishing group, which aims to transform the way in which Finnish scripted content is developed for the international market.
