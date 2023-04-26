Singapore’s largest content creator and national media network, Mediacorp, has selected the Think360 personalised content discovery and viewer engagement platform for its mewatch over-the-top (OTT) streaming service.
The technology will see use in supporting Mediacorp’s strategy to drive viewer engagement by offering viewers personalised and relevant content from its rapidly growing content library, with support for Chinese, English, Malay and Tamil content.
Listing benefits from the deployment for mewatch, ThinkAnalytics noted Increasing video views, viewing times and driving return visits. It particularly stressed how personalising experiences “dramatically” affects how much content viewers watch, their perceived value of the service, and increases monetisation opportunities.
In the technology implementation, ThinkAnalytics is providing a fully managed service running on AWS for mewatch, delivering personalised live and on-demand entertainment, sports and news content across multiple platforms and devices.
Think360 was said to have been selected because of its breadth of personalisation capabilities, support for multiple languages, recommendations and content intelligence, plus speed to market.
“We are extremely proud to work with Mediacorp to bring the most comprehensive and engaging experiences for its millions of users,” said Samuel Sweet, CEO International at ThinkAnalytics. “Think360 guarantees a unified, personalised experience across all screens making it easy to find content from one of the region’s largest content creators.”
