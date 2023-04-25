Leading Dutch telco VodafoneZiggo has deployed the EPG Correction Distillery Solution from AI-driven video analysis solutions provider Media Distillery to improve the user experience for its nearly 4 million video subscribers.
A joint venture by Liberty Global and Vodafone, VodafoneZiggo provides fixed, mobile and integrated communication and entertainment services to consumers and businesses. As of 30 June 2022, it had approximately 5.5 million mobile, nearly 4 million TV, over 3 million fixed broadband internet and almost 2 million fixed telephony subscriptions.
EPG Correction Distillery was rolled out on the service’s 40 most popular TV channels during the first quarter of 2023. As a result said the operator, viewers are secured from missing the start or end of their favourite programmes and can enjoy a more harmonious viewing experience that is similar to OTT experiences. Media Distillery added that watching TV content in replay was also more enjoyable while VodafoneZiggo benefited from improved customer satisfaction.
The UX technology is fully integrated into Liberty Global’s next-generation Horizon 4 technology platform. This multi-year agreement with VodafoneZiggo is the latest roll-out under the framework partnership between Liberty Global and Media Distillery, established in June 2022. Switzerland’s largest private telecommunications company Sunrise, a wholly owned subsidiary of Liberty Global, has implemented Media Distillery’s technology , while Telenet, Belgium’s largest provider of cable broadband services, has been relying on Media Distillery technology since 2018.
The Media Distillery system uses Deep Content Understanding to automatically identify and label features in audiovisual media. TV service providers can use this to enhance the presentation of programmes and deliver better viewing experiences. Media Distillery technology is in use in over 30 million homes worldwide through operators such as Vodafone, Altice, Liberty Global, NOS and VTR Chile.
"We are proud that VodafoneZiggo has selected Media Distillery and happy that we’re positively impacting the UX of nearly 4 million Dutch viewers,” said Roland Sars, CEO of Media Distillery commenting on the new deployment. “The wide adoption of EPG Correction Distillery by Liberty Global’s operating companies signifies the strong trust among video service providers in our ability to transform the TV viewing experience with our technology.”
"We always aim to deliver the best possible service, and provide innovative and engaging video experiences to our customers. EPG inaccuracy is one of the most reported complaints from our viewers, and Media Distillery solves this issue,” said Leo-Geert van den Berg, director fixed network at VodafoneZiggo. “ We are excited about the cooperation and look forward to further innovating together in the future.”
