Media and entertainment creative workflow provider GB Labs is to share exhibition space at the forthcoming Media Production & Technology Show (MPTS) with SI Media to promote the harmony of their solutions and their joint reliability and effectiveness.
Over the past few years, SI Media and GB Labs have worked together on multiple projects such as that in 2022 to provide a production asset management system to a major national broadcaster in Africa. The project had been brought to the table by regional partner Aucom and involved various tasks including: ingest, editing and delivery of media content produced by the news department.
To suit the customer's needs, SI Media put forward YES!PAM, part of the applications sets of the YES! customisable media end-to-end web-based platform which is fully based on API rest. With over 50 applications for functions like playout, automation, newsroom computers, MAM, and broadcast management systems, YES!PAM is designed to allow users to manage an entire production workflow, from the acquisition of the contents via file ingest and live recording, to the delivery of the media to several destinations.
The YES!PAM solution includes an embedded proxy editor; an application to create interconnected flows within production. It also fully integrates the major NLE systems, with dedicated extensions that allow the editors to work on projects using SI Media library, directly from within their GUIs.
GB Labs matched the broadcaster’s needs, by suggesting its flagship pure flash SPACE SSD storage server alongside their high availability Cloak DR solution, which provides failover in two seconds. SPACE SSD sits at the heart of the architecture to ensure security of data as well as to support activities from editing to playout.
GB Labs unique Cloak DR technology offers resilience and a disaster recovery (DR) solution by switching to the secondary server and maintaining the same IP address and path to files and folders in the event of failure or planned maintenance of the primary system. This ensures users can continue their time-bound work projects without even noticing the switch from one system to the other.
The two tech firms work seamlessly together to provide an effective solution, with GB Labs providing storage to store important data and projects whilst SI Media orchestrating and ensuring the fluidity of the complicated and diverse workflow and operations.
“We are excited to be joining our friends from SI Media at MPTS to showcase our joint projects and highlight the synergy in our products,” said Ben Pearce, CBO and co-founder at GB Labs. “The complete suite of workflow tools from Si Media enhance our storage proposition greatly and provide a very compelling marriage of world class technology.”
“MPTS is the natural evolution of the great relation and cooperation we have established in these past few years with GB Labs, a partner SI Media shares the same concepts with: flexible and scalable solutions, continuous focus on R&D, top-class support,” added Paolo Favaro, EMEA sales manager at SI Media.”
MPTS runs from 10-11 May 2023 at Olympia, London.
