Collaborative media workflow technology provider EditShare is bringing its latest productivity and creativity developments - on-premise, in the cloud or in a hybrid configuration - to the Media Production & Technology Show (MPTS).
EditShare says its mission is to provide both content storage devices and the management layer to control workflows and track assets. This allows media to be stored on premises, at multiple locations and in the cloud, ensuring that users can work the way that is most convenient for them.
All the new functionality that will be shown at MPTS is said to be designed with user experiences in mind for even greater creative freedom and simpler workflows.
New at MPTS this year will be Swift Sync, which gives users a way to share media across different EFS storage systems. It works with EditSHare’s core FLOW asset and workflow management software and when combined with the FLOW Multisite solution it can automate the tasks of generating proxies and ensuring content is available where it is needed.
What is said to be a major boost for productivity and creativity is the ability to support popular professional edit packages – Adobe, Avid, BlackMagic and others – directly. Editors will see the material relevant to their project appear as bins in the edit software, eliminating set-up time and the wait for material to transfer. With EditShare’s Universal Projects cross-platform tools, edit assistants can create bins and even rough cuts without even knowing which edit software will be used to finish the job.
“The great value of an event like MPTS is the chance to show just how sophisticated and supportive our architecture really is,” said Said Bacho, CRO at EditShare.
“We have time to talk through a user’s real requirements, and show how our software can be used to link EditShare storage nodes and deliver the workflows, securely and productively. Ultimately, our users just want to get on with creating their work, and our continuingly evolving software automates the underlying management and transfers to achieve just that.”
MPTS runs from 10-11 May 2023 at Olympia, London.
All the new functionality that will be shown at MPTS is said to be designed with user experiences in mind for even greater creative freedom and simpler workflows.
New at MPTS this year will be Swift Sync, which gives users a way to share media across different EFS storage systems. It works with EditSHare’s core FLOW asset and workflow management software and when combined with the FLOW Multisite solution it can automate the tasks of generating proxies and ensuring content is available where it is needed.
What is said to be a major boost for productivity and creativity is the ability to support popular professional edit packages – Adobe, Avid, BlackMagic and others – directly. Editors will see the material relevant to their project appear as bins in the edit software, eliminating set-up time and the wait for material to transfer. With EditShare’s Universal Projects cross-platform tools, edit assistants can create bins and even rough cuts without even knowing which edit software will be used to finish the job.
“The great value of an event like MPTS is the chance to show just how sophisticated and supportive our architecture really is,” said Said Bacho, CRO at EditShare.
“We have time to talk through a user’s real requirements, and show how our software can be used to link EditShare storage nodes and deliver the workflows, securely and productively. Ultimately, our users just want to get on with creating their work, and our continuingly evolving software automates the underlying management and transfers to achieve just that.”
MPTS runs from 10-11 May 2023 at Olympia, London.