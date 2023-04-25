Leading Australian independent content distributor Fred Media has has secured several pre-sales for its newest series, WTFN-produced First on Scene (20 x 30’) with broadcasters spanning Europe and Asia.
First on Scene documents the acts caught on camera from America’s bravest news cameramen and women as they capture unexpected real-life emergencies, accidents and outrageous moments of life after dark in Los Angeles, as well as other major cities such as Houston, San Diego and Chicago. These are true tales of fate crossing the path of everyday citizens and generating an event that makes the evening news.
Each half-hour episode features eight thrilling news items – car pursuits, hit and runs, head-on collisions, out-of-control flooding, animals on the loose, massive blazes, urban shootings, high-speed freeway occurrences, backyard infernos, plane crashes, wild weather.
Each story is retold and dissected through master interviews with a cast of returning on-scene experts – camera journalists, ex-Los Angeles police officers, fire fighters, paramedics, and crime reporters. This expert commentary unpacks each story, giving play-by-play storytelling as if viewers are riding shotgun, watching events happening in real time.
Fred has struck pre-sale deals with Nine, (Australia), TVNZ (New Zealand), ProSieben (Germany), Play Media (formerly SBS, Belgium) and Viaplay (for the Nordics, Baltics, the Netherlands and Poland).
Jimmy Elkington from Fred Media was responsible for negotiating the pre-sales with Nine and TVNZ. Commenting on the deals he said “First on Scene is a fast-paced, absorbing and bingeable series that brilliantly both documents and deconstructs a wide range of impactful moments. WTFN has used its expertise in producing emergency and blue-light programming to craft a hugely exciting show that never fails to put viewers front and centre with the action.
"These pre-sale commitments are testament to the undeniable appeal that broadcasters and platforms see for their audiences, and we look forward to sharing this series more widely in the international marketplace over the coming months.”
