Microservices-based production environment provider nxtedition is to use the Media Production & Technology Show (MPTS) as a platform for its environment of technology designed for efficient and accurate storytelling across operations of all sizes.





The company believes that in the current highly competitive landscape, where brands, sports teams, and news organisations are all vying for audience engagement through captivating content, production teams must be agile in responding to emerging events and quickly deliver analysis across online, on-air, and social platforms. It adds that essential to achieving this is the use of tools that prioritise strong storytelling while streamlining repetitive, time-consuming tasks.



To address these issues, nxtedition takes a “microservices for physical kit” approach, consolidating hardware into software to address the challenges encountered in traditional production workflows.



One example of nxtedition's approach is its virtual assets feature, which is designed to simplify technical API calls that the compnay says can can be fragile and difficult to maintain. Instead, nxtedition's believes that its tools allows users to directly access APIs of stock libraries, newswires, social media and emails, simply and seamlessly from within the familiar nxtedition user interface.



When a nxtedition user selects an external domain in search, virtual assets automatically switches to the third-party API, fetching all the data, content and metadata, which is then displayed for the user. If a user switches to the newswire services domain, then nxtedition's search facility can review the entire news services API and ingest the required content directly without leaving the nxtedition UI.



At MPTS, attendees will also see how nxtedition has used the potential of artificial intelligence aids by deploying the OpenAI Whisper speech-to-text service directly into its microservice environment. With Whisper running on the nxt|engine servers, clients no longer need to subscribe to third-party speech-to-text SaaS services.



"Our mission at nxtedition has always been to simplify technology and put storytelling first," said Adam Leah, creative director at nxtedition. "By incorporating OpenAI and virtual assets into our platform, we are reducing complexity and enabling faster workflows. This collaboration eliminates unexpected transcription costs and unlocks new resources for journalists, editors, and corporate content creators, allowing them to focus on creating exceptional content."