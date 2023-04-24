After what it says has been a highly successful year as it expands its IP contribution, production and distribution ecosystem, LiveU will be bringing to the Media Production & Technology Show (MPTS) solutions for hybrid and agile live production workflows.
LiveU’s live, premium quality IP video technology is said by the company to allow users to think and work differently, its adaptability ideal in satisfying ever-evolving viewer demands. The company adds that customers can efficiently create and deliver dynamic live content to where audiences want it, when they want it, very cost-effectively. This it says is crucial given budget constraints.
The LiveU MPTS portfolio will show workflows across sports, news and other live productions. These include its remote production and latest on-site production solution which adds remote production efficiencies to outside broadcasts.
LiveU's IP technology and cloud-based solutions are inherently suited for sustainable live productions, reducing carbon footprint and waste, and lowering overall production costs compared to traditional workflows. All of the solutions are built on its LRT (LiveU Reliable Transport) protocol for low latency, high quality and resiliency.
The new fully cloud-native IP live video production service, LiveU Studio, is the first to natively support LRT. It is a fully scalable, SaaS solution, designed to make it easy to create and distribute more live content across digital media channels. LiveU Studio supports multiple IP video protocols and provides live switching, audio mixing, graphics, remote guest management, and one-click distribution to up to 30 different, simultaneous digital destinations.
LiveU will also be demonstrating LiveU Matrix, its IP cloud video distribution service, allowing customers to share and receive high-quality, low-latency live feeds with, and from, broadcasters and other stakeholders around the globe – inside or outside a customer’s business.
In its collection of solutions at MPTS, LiveU is also highlighting its latest field units – the 5G multi-cam LU800, up to four 1080p60 fully frame-synced feeds or a 4Kp60 feed from a single unit for the ultimate in content gathering performance; the powerful-yet-compact HD/4K LU300S with 5G capabilities; and Solo PRO for one-touch, wireless live streaming.
MPTS runs from 10-11 May 2023 at Olympia, London
