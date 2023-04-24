Data strategy, engineering and transport provider The Dot Group is up to use the Media Production & Technology Show (MPTS) to unveil as range of what it calls highly efficient and secure data transport solution for media users into a simple to use, predictable and very cost-effective package.
DataSprint builds on IBM Aspera secure data transfer technology onto which Dot has wrapped a high-performance system into an all-inclusive package at a fixed price, including unlimited transfers, as well as no limit on users or workspaces. The result says Dot is a solution that meets the real needs of media users, who are looking for predictability and affordability as well as speed and operational control.
Noting that security is obviously vital to media transfers, DataSprint supports AES 256 encryption for data in flight as well as at rest, making it highly resistant to attack. The DataSprint solution includes a user interface allowing full control over routing and priorities and a web dashboard, as well as automation hooks to link DataSprint into existing facilities and individual workflows.
“Our team knows IBM Aspera inside out – many of them were involved in its original development and launch,” explained Dot Group managing director Simon Parkinson. “What is very clear is that real-world users love the speed and the security, but want it packaged into a deal which is affordable and predictable. DataSprint is already proving very popular with production companies and post houses who appreciate the unlimited service for a fixed price.”
Dot also investigates strategies for reducing a business’s carbon footprint. Its cloud partner Scaleway already uses adiabatic cooling for its data centres, eliminating the need for power-hungry air conditioning.
MPTS runs from, 10-11 May 2023 at , Olympia, London.
