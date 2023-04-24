As the company continues its growth into what it says is the one of the leading independent content groups in the ASEAN region, Vision New Media has promoted Min Lim to the newly created role of Group CEO.
Reporting into founder and chairman Beng Teck Lim, Min, who is currently head of production at Group production business Double Vision, now takes full responsibility for all content creation and distribution activities, plus the extensive post-production, dubbing and subtitling services housed within the wider Group.
She will also take control of Square Box Pictures, the Group’s theatrical distribution arm, as well as long-standing television distributor Vision Plus Entertainment.
Min’s expanded remit also includes overseeing the Group’s joint venture, Landmark Films. Run by CEO Solomon Lourdesraj, Landmark is one of Malaysia’s leading line production companies – able to provide production support and execution for large scale film, television and commercial projects. Landmark is currently filming the iconic format Survivor for four European countries – Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands and Belgium – as a follow on from its earlier five European country productions last year, and also counts major Bollywood feature films amongst its credits.
Min Lim joined Double Vision in 2014 and rose to become head of production in 2016. Under her leadership, the business has expanded to produce a wide range of multi-genre content, primarily for pan-regional broadcasters and platforms, including Asian versions of hit dramas The Bridge (for Viu and HBO Asia) and Liar (for Astro). Under her stewardship, Double Vision also recently joined forces with the UK’s Argo Films to create a new production label, Sympatico, developing a slate of premium TV series and films for the international market.
Commenting on her new role she said: “Vision New Media is such a unique company – it is dynamic and yet so deeply rooted in our industry, being the first company of its kind in Malaysia. I relish the chance to now drive it forward, bringing each of the businesses closer together to evolve our footprint and reputation still further. I feel there is great opportunity all around.
"With the significant and growing international interest in Asian content I hope I can also use my new position to help make the industry look more widely, and beyond the more obvious markets of Korea and Japan, to realise that Southeast Asia is also a growing entertainment powerhouse, with a lot to offer.”
