The good times are set to continue rolling for the advertising video-on-demand (AVOD) market over the next five years says Digital TV Research, with global revenues from TV series and films in the sector projected to reach $91 billion in 2028, up from $41 billion in 2022.
The Global AVOD Forecasts report notes that while growing strongly, the market will remain fragmented. By 2028, nine platforms are set to generate AVOD revenues in excess of $3 billion, including five global, three from the US and one from China.
The US is set to contribute 41% to the 2028 total, adding $20 billion between 2022 and 2028.
Disney+ will be the AVOD winner, with $11.4 billion by 2028. Disney+ is expected to follow its US example by converting its existing subscribers to the hybrid AVOD-SVOD tier, with SVOD-only subscribers having to choose to pay more.
The Global AVOD Forecasts report adds that Disney+ will be followed by Paramount+ on $5.4 billion, YouTube ($5 billion), Hulu US ($4.7 billion), Netflix ($4.6 billion), Peacock US ($4.6 billion), HBO ($4.3 billion), Roku ($3.1 billion), Pluto TV ($3.0 billion). Tencent China is expected to generate revenues of $2.3 billion by 2028.
