 Rapid TV News - CJ ENM hails Cannes International Series triumph
MPTS 2023: Rohde & Schwarz reveals creativity and efficiency

Infrastructure Editor 23-04-2023
With new versions of its key storage and workflow tools, plus its playout and production automation technology, broadcast distribution and media solutions provider Rohde & Schwarz (R&S) is to provide its solutions for content management at Media Production & Technology Show (MPTS).
Rohde Schwarz 24April2023

Venture 10, FilmRise issue call to Follow Me

OTT Editor 23-04-2023
FilmRise and Venture 10 Studio Group have announced a partnership with global food brand Mars Wrigley to produce Follow Me, a new reality competition series that shows fans what it takes to become massively famous in the social media age.
FilmRise Follow Me 24April 2023

MPTS 2023: DHD to premiere TX2 ultra-compact audio production mixer

Infrastructure Editor 23-04-2023

Through UK-region distributor Thum & Mahr, the DHD TX2 compact multitouch audio production mixer will make its UK exhibition debut at the Media Production & Technology Show (MPTS).
DHD DX2 24April2023

SailGP, IMG extend partnership to help shape future growth

Deals Editor 23-04-2023
Sports property SailGP has announced a multi-year renewal agreement with sports, events and media management firm IMG to continue as the racing league’s global agency of record and drive future growth.
SailGP IMG 24April2023

CJ ENM hails Cannes International Series triumph

OTT Editor 23-04-2023
Leading Korean entertainment company CJ ENM has revealed that its TVING originals Island and Bargain have won the prize for outstanding performance at the 2023 Cannes International Series Festival.
CJENM Cannes 24April2023

Global pay-TV set to see by $26 billion fall in revenues by 2028

Media Analysis Editor 20-04-2023
Despite the number of pay-TV subscribers remaining steady, a study from Digital TV Research has noted that global pay-TV revenues peaked in 2016 at $199 billion, and forecasts that revenues will drop to $125 billion in 2028, a fall from $151 billion in 2022.
Sky pay TV 21April2023

Steady upward trajectory, but a long way for Euro fibre tipping point

Infrastructure Editor 20-04-2023
A new report from the FTTH Council Europe has revealed 219 million homes in the EU39 countries have taken up fibre-to-the-home/business (FTTH/B) , more than 62% of total premises and households but only eigh countries have a penetration rate above 50%.
Fibre FTTH council 21April 2023
