MPTS 2023: Rohde & Schwarz reveals creativity and efficiency
Infrastructure 23-04-2023
With new versions of its key storage and workflow tools, plus its playout and production automation technology, broadcast distribution and media solutions provider Rohde & Schwarz (R&S) is to provide its solutions for content management at Media Production & Technology Show (MPTS).
Venture 10, FilmRise issue call to Follow Me
OTT 23-04-2023
FilmRise and Venture 10 Studio Group have announced a partnership with global food brand Mars Wrigley to produce Follow Me, a new reality competition series that shows fans what it takes to become massively famous in the social media age.
MPTS 2023: DHD to premiere TX2 ultra-compact audio production mixer
Infrastructure 23-04-2023
Through UK-region distributor Thum & Mahr, the DHD TX2 compact multitouch audio production mixer will make its UK exhibition debut at the Media Production & Technology Show (MPTS).
SailGP, IMG extend partnership to help shape future growth
Deals 23-04-2023
Sports property SailGP has announced a multi-year renewal agreement with sports, events and media management firm IMG to continue as the racing league’s global agency of record and drive future growth.
CJ ENM hails Cannes International Series triumph
OTT 23-04-2023
Leading Korean entertainment company CJ ENM has revealed that its TVING originals Island and Bargain have won the prize for outstanding performance at the 2023 Cannes International Series Festival.
Global pay-TV set to see by $26 billion fall in revenues by 2028
Media Analysis 20-04-2023
Despite the number of pay-TV subscribers remaining steady, a study from Digital TV Research has noted that global pay-TV revenues peaked in 2016 at $199 billion, and forecasts that revenues will drop to $125 billion in 2028, a fall from $151 billion in 2022.
Steady upward trajectory, but a long way for Euro fibre tipping point
Infrastructure 20-04-2023
A new report from the FTTH Council Europe has revealed 219 million homes in the EU39 countries have taken up fibre-to-the-home/business (FTTH/B) , more than 62% of total premises and households but only eigh countries have a penetration rate above 50%.
