Sports property SailGP has announced a multi-year renewal agreement with sports, events and media management firm IMG to continue as the racing league’s global agency of record and drive future growth.
SailGP first partnered with IMG, part of SailGP strategic investor Endeavor, in 2020 ahead of its second season. The league has grown significantly since its launch in 2019, loved by fans around the world for its high-speed, high-tech, nation versus nation format at iconic stadium-style venues. It is broadcast in more than 200 territories and has built a roster of partners including Rolex, Oracle, NEAR and Cognizant and has experienced growth and engagement across all digital channels.
Working alongside SailGP’s in-house team, The new arrangement will see IMG focus on expanding global media rights distribution and developing new commercial partnerships for the league, its participating teams and events as well as providing strategic support and assistance to SailGP’s commercial team. IMG added that it will continue to shape SailGP’s long-term growth ambitions utilising the full range of services across its network, as well as supporting SailGP’s stated commitment to “championing a world powered by nature through transformational purpose-led partnerships.”
“IMG has been an integral part of our success and growth to date, working in partnership with our own commercial and broadcast teams. It is no secret that we have ambitious goals and aims as we accelerate the growth of our league into new territories and sectors and build our fan base around the world,” said SailGP managing director Andy Thompson.
“The extension of our agreement with IMG is a key part of this strategy as we continue to develop exciting new commercial partnerships for the league, our teams and our events that we believe will be game-changing, not just for SailGP but also for the wider industry.”
Added Robbie Henchman, president of global partnerships, IMG and On Location: “In just three seasons, SailGP has quickly established itself as one of the world’s fastest-growing sports properties and we, like so many fans around the world, are excited about the future of this dynamic, forward-thinking league. Together with SailGP and IMG’s global network and expertise, we aim to continue delivering major partnerships that can be transformational for SailGP and the broader industry, fuelling further global reach, fan engagement and long-term commercial growth.”
