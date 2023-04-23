With new versions of its key storage and workflow tools, plus its playout and production automation technology, broadcast distribution and media solutions provider Rohde & Schwarz (R&S) is to provide its solutions for content management at Media Production & Technology Show (MPTS).
At MPTS, which runs from 10-11 May at Olympia London, R&S says it will showcase what can be achieved when highly specialist applications are built on industry standard high-performance computing. Its new products will focus on performance, resilience and sustainability and applications which use available efficiency. With the IBM Spectrum Scale platform at its heart, R&S SpycerNode2 is a video server with large capacity and bandwidth to support large numbers of concurrent users, and zero downtime. In all it is said to be a radical re-architecture for the popular storage appliance.
Used to create the multiple deliverables which the company says productions demand, the R&S Clipster 6 Mark 2 is now said to see a 100% speed boost over previous versions. The Pixel Power Gallium automation management and StreamMaster video processing can be combined to deliver sophisticated production as well as playout infrastructures. Suited to cloud and on premises implementations, the product’s micro-services architecture means that workflows can be perfectly tuned, and systems scaled virtually instantly.
A portfolio for playout and transmission suites with integrated, software defined, virtualisable R&S PRISMON monitoring and multi-viewing is now available within one system. The new MSCC function enables a single point of control for a whole network of multi-viewers.
“The great advantage of a show like MPTS is that we can take the time to really talk through the issues with our customers,” said James Gilbert, director of product and solution management at Rohde & Schwarz. “Our new announcements in storage and workflows are all driven by user suggestions, and that dialogue is vital as we continue to develop the most flexible, sustainable and usable media solutions.”
