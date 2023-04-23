Through UK-region distributor Thum & Mahr, the DHD TX2 compact multitouch audio production mixer will make its UK exhibition debut at the Media Production & Technology Show (MPTS).

The DHD DX2 is designed for use wherever space is at a premium, such as daily operation in newsrooms, talk studios, OB trucks, digital newsgathering vehicles and edit suites.

It is based on the 52-1214A central module plus the 52-1220A expansion unit. Four faders plus a dedicated section for setup, monitoring and talkback are incorporated in the central module. The 52-1220A fader module has six professional grade 100 mm motorised faders with dust-protection. Each channel also incorporates two control buttons, a UTF8-supported channel identifier, adjustable gain settings, an input channel meter and programme/off-air selection.

Each fader can support a second layer. Both DX2 modules are equipped with a user-configurable 7.8 inch multi-touch screen for viewing fader and central control parameters. The DX2 can be connected to all DHD XC3 and XD3 cores.

The TX2 connects to a core processor or concentrator along a single network cable which also carries all audio and control signals, plus power, up to 100 meters. The mixing panel can be integrated with XC3 or XD3 cores in isolation or as part of a larger mixing system and does not require a PC for operation.

“The TX2 offers a huge amount of creative versatility within very compact dimensions,” comments,” said Christoph Gottert, DHD’s head of international sales. “It can be deployed standalone or as an easy way to expand any DHD system. The TX2’s forward-sloping panel includes a 10.1-inch capacitive touchscreen IPS display, two assignable potentiometers and six silent multicolour hardware buttons, allowing fully professional audio mixing. Like all DHD products, the mixer can be configured with the facilities needed for a specific role, allowing operators to work quickly and confidently in a live-to-air environment.”

DHD’s Toolbox configuration software is also built to give TX2 operators or their support technician the freedom to create the mixer layout that best fits the required workflow. This can be achieved via an intuitive graphic control interface and then locked. The number and size of faders can be configured, buttons can be assigned with the required functions and peak meters can be configured to show specific channel signal levels.

Media Production & Technology Show (MPTS) will run at Olympia London on 10-11 May.