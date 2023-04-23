FilmRise and Venture 10 Studio Group have announced a partnership with global food brand Mars Wrigley to produce Follow Me, a new reality competition series that shows fans what it takes to become massively famous in the social media age.
Hosted and executive produced by Bethany Mota (pictured) , and set for debut on 3 May 2023, Follow Me consists of eight 60-minute episodes and sees aspiring stars – each with a unique talent, background, and strategy for success – compete in business-themed challenges. The programme will showcase the intense competition as they are tasked with building their follower bases. Throughout the series, contestants will be tasked with creating engaging content inspired by Mars Wrigley’s portfolio of brands, like M&M’s, Skittles Snickers and Orbit.
The first season features eight contestants, including a model, personal trainer, gamer, dancer, among others, that compete to win the grand prize of $50,000 along with other branded moments from sponsors including Six Flags, Bob’s Discount Furniture, Dave & Busters, and Versus Games.
Show participants work in the “creator’s studio” and compete in various social media-based challenges. Contestants will also have access to top influencers including Charlotte McKinney, Alan Bersten (DWTS), Courtney Revolution (The Circle), Emily Mei, and Taya Miller, among others, who will serve as mentors. At the end of each episode the contestant with the least number of followers is eliminated. The one contestant with the most followers at the end of the competition will be crowned the winner and receive the $50,000 prize from Mars Wrigley.
The series will debut exclusively on the FilmRise Streaming Network which includes FilmRise branded OTT and YouTube channels before expanding out to FilmRise’s advertising video-on-demand (AVOD) and free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) partner platforms.
“This is truly one of our most mainstream co-productions to date. Think Biggest Loser meets Big Brother meets The Circle,” said Max Einhorn senior vice president of acquisitions and co-productions for FilmRise commenting on the series. “The series’ format combines two of the most popular mediums – social media and reality competition. It's a high-stakes rivalry that comes with a ton of drama and will have viewers on the edge of their seats to see who stays and who is eliminated.”
John Stevens, co-founder of Venture 10 Studio Group and CEO of Clarion Capital Partners- backed V10 Entertainment, added: “We are thrilled to be partnering with FilmRise and Mars Wrigley on what we believe will be a highly successful reality programme. The original format, pairing competing influencers with mentors who help them grow their brands achieve the most followers, will draw a young audience base that has never watched a program like this. And, having FilmRise distribute the series worldwide, we know the program will have a vast, international footprint.”
“At Mars Wrigley, we're focused on creating moments of everyday happiness for consumers everywhere, and that means integrating our iconic portfolio of brands throughout key platforms where fans are consuming content,” remarked said Ray Amati, media director, Mars Wrigley. “Consumers look forward to seeing their favourite brands…within key entertainment platforms they are passionate about, and influencers play a huge role in driving cultural relevance and interest with the next generation of Mars Wrigley fans
