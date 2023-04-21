Paris-based distributor Prime Entertainment Group has announced a new deal with Bell Media for seasons 14 and 15 of the hit motors series Graveyard Carz to air on Discovery Velocity in Canada.
In the 195 x 44’ series, eccentric Mopar expert Mark Worman and his team of mechanics revive classic Chrysler muscle cars. The idea is to restore them to the same condition as they left the factory years ago, so the Graveyard Carz team also plays detective to find out how each vehicle lived and how it died, before resurrecting it.
Discovery Velocity is a division of Bell Media, which is owned by Bell Inc, Canada’s largest communications company.
From original automotive shows, live motorsports, and car enthusiast programming, Discovery Velocity is said to be Canada’s premier automotive destination, offering all things automotive through immersive series and specials. The new deal is the latest in a series between Bell Media and Prime for the programme which has been airing on in Canada on Discovery Velocity since 2016.
Commenting on the deal, Prime Entertainment Group head of sales, Alexandra Marguerite said: “We are happy to celebrate this new deal with our long-time partner Bell Media and to continue bringing the new seasons of this exciting and fast paced show to Canadian audience.”
Discovery Velocity is a division of Bell Media, which is owned by Bell Inc, Canada’s largest communications company.
From original automotive shows, live motorsports, and car enthusiast programming, Discovery Velocity is said to be Canada’s premier automotive destination, offering all things automotive through immersive series and specials. The new deal is the latest in a series between Bell Media and Prime for the programme which has been airing on in Canada on Discovery Velocity since 2016.
Commenting on the deal, Prime Entertainment Group head of sales, Alexandra Marguerite said: “We are happy to celebrate this new deal with our long-time partner Bell Media and to continue bringing the new seasons of this exciting and fast paced show to Canadian audience.”