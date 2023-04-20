 A+E Networks EMEA furthers FAST footprint with Amagi | OTT | News | Rapid TV News
Looking to distribute its channels on leading free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) platforms in the UK, broadcaster A+E Networks has announced a partnership with cloud-based SaaS technology provider Amagi to distribute three channels to leading platforms in the UK.
A+E Networks reaches audiences in over 100 countries, including the UK, Nordics, Central, and Eastern Europe. A+E has deployed Amagi's cloud solutions in the past for broadcast-grade playout and channel delivery in Europe. It is said to have chosen to extend the collaboration with Amagi to ensure a smooth and successful expansion into FAST.

Amagi delivers linear channels in over 40 countries , with most clients from the American market. Its customer list includes ABS-CBN, AccuWeather, A+E Networks UK, Cinedigm, Cox Media Group, Crackle Plus, Fremantle, Gannett, Gusto TV, NBCUniversal, Tastemade, The Roku Channel, Vice Media, and numerous other global companies.

"Partnering with a market leader like Amagi meant we could rapidly and confidently navigate new workflows and technology to efficiently deliver high-impact brands to the most sought-after FAST platforms. Incorporating this into our existing linear ecosystem with Amagi was a real bonus," said Matthew Westrup, SVP of operations, A+E Networks EMEA.

"We take great pride in being A+E Networks EMEA's technology partner. By enabling their expansion into FAST, we will not only open a new viewership and revenue stream for them but also enrich the FAST ecosystem with superior content from one of the world's leading broadcasters," said Srinivasan KA, co-founder and chief revenue officer, Amagi.
