Despite the number of pay-TV subscribers remaining at just under 1 billion, a study from Digital TV Research has noted that global pay-TV revenues peaked in 2016 at $199 billion, and forecasts that revenues will fall to $125 billion in 2028, a fall from $151 billion in 2022.
Looking at where the falls will likely take place, the Global Pay TV Forecasts report forecast revenues will decline in 71 of the 138 countries it tracked between 2022 and 2028.

In the key US market, pay-TV revenues are said to have peaked at $101 billion in 2011 and the research says its total will drop from $65 billion in 2022 to $46 billion in 2028. The US will still account for 37% of global revenues by 2028, which is down from 43% in 2022.

In terms of platforms, satellite TV revenues are expected to drop by $12 billion, with digital cable down by $13 billion. Analogue cable is set to lose a further $1 billion while IPTV will be flat.
