A new report from the FTTH Council Europe has revealed 219 million homes in the EU39 countries have taken up fibre-to-the-home/business (FTTH/B) , more than 62% of total premises and households but only eigh countries have a penetration rate above 50%.
The FTTH Council Europe has a stated mission to advance ubiquitous full fibre-based connectivity to the whole of Europe. And according to the FTTH/B Market Panorama report, the period from 2023-2028 will see a continuation of current trends, with the bulk of fibre build effort in the next five years concentrating in Germany, the UK and Italy.
Overall, the report confirms the positive trend of fibre rollouts across Europe, with full-fibre connectivity being a clear priority for EU authorities, national governments, and market players across Europe. The total of 219 million FTTH/B homes passed, compared with nearly 198,4 million in September 2021.
Rural areas have, said the study, experienced an unprecedented pace in coverage in 2022, as a consequence of recent national policies and initiatives shifting towards the sub-urban and rural areas.
The main movers in terms of homes passed in absolute numbers are the UK with 4.2 million additions; France, 3.5 million; Turkey, 2.9 million and Italy with 2.1 million. In terms of annual growth rates, the top five countries were Belgium (+60%), the UK (+51%), Serbia (+40%), The Netherlands (+34,7%) and Greece (+34,5%). FTTH/B coverage rate in EU39 now amounts to 62.2%, up by 5 percentage points compared with 2021, and coverage rate in the EU27+UK officially surpassed half of total homes, 55.1%. This compared with 48.5% from 2021.
Around 56% of the total homes in the EU39 being passed by alternative ISPs and around 39% by the incumbent ISPs, and the remaining 4% being municipalities/utilities. Alternative operators’ initiatives are still dominant, but incumbents are now closing the gap.
In terms of the homes still to be covered, Germany, the UK and Italy were said to be the countries with the most work left to be done: altogether, 89 million homes are still not connected to FTTH/B networks, accounting for 55% of the total EU27 household without a subscription.
The data, said the FTTH Council Europe, re-confirmed the continuous upward trend observed for several years in a row now.
“The most recent market figures show that we are on the right track to achieve the ambitious connectivity targets set by the European Commission for 2030. However, the data demonstrate that efforts are still required to convince subscribers to choose fibre. Take-up rates are too low in many countries and demand drivers are multiple and complex, and require attention from policymakers as well as service providers”, said Eric Festraets, president of the FTTH Council Europe.
“We rely on policymakers to support the rollout in areas where there is no viable commercial business case and encourage governments and regulators to keep on creating an environment which is favourable to healthy competition and attractive for private investors”.
