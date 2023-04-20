Content distribution firm Eurovision Services has struck a deal with Hispasat to use its Peruvian teleport and reference satellite orbital position in the Latin American region for the distribution of European sporting content, in particular the main continental football competitions.
Under the terms of the one-year deal, Eurovision Services will send signals of these events to the teleport in Lurin and from there to the Hispasat 30W-6 satellite for subsequent distribution to television operators in the region. Hispasat will responsible for the monitoring and supervision of this transmission.
The Lurin teleport is one of the largest in the region and offers satellite reception and transmission services in standard and extended Ku-band, C-band and DBS. As a result, Hispasat customers can deploy their own direct-to-home (DTH) television services, contribution and distribution of satellite channels to cable operators, telecommunications operators and service providers, as well as the transmission of occasional events, among others.
Hispasat's satellites, located at 30º West and 61º West are claimed to be in a privileged position for the deployment of services of this type in Latin America. In particular, Hispasat says its Amazonas fleet, at position 61º West, is the benchmark in the region, offering direct-to-home TV to almost two million subscribers.
The Lurin teleport is one of the largest in the region and offers satellite reception and transmission services in standard and extended Ku-band, C-band and DBS. As a result, Hispasat customers can deploy their own direct-to-home (DTH) television services, contribution and distribution of satellite channels to cable operators, telecommunications operators and service providers, as well as the transmission of occasional events, among others.
Hispasat's satellites, located at 30º West and 61º West are claimed to be in a privileged position for the deployment of services of this type in Latin America. In particular, Hispasat says its Amazonas fleet, at position 61º West, is the benchmark in the region, offering direct-to-home TV to almost two million subscribers.