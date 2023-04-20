Five years after embarking upon an early-stage partnership, Tellyo and Hashtag Sports are teaming on live production for the latter’s forthcoming awards vents, using the former’s cloud production platform to facilitate online coverage, including live streaming, highlights packages and clips.
Hashtag Sports claims to be the premier recognition and continuing education platform for content creators, marketers and creative talent across the converging sports, entertainment, media and gaming industries.
Its two-day awards event, hosted at Warner Bros Discovery’s headquarters in Hudson Yards New York City on 13-14 June, will feature two stages and over 100 speakers representing the minds and critical voices from across the sports entertainment media and marketing ecosystem along with the Fifth Hashtag Sports Awards which will recognise winners in over 50 categories for their engagement effectiveness. Previous Hashtag Sports event clips and soundbites have driven hundreds of millions of video views across both web and television.
Conference speakers, athlete/executive interviews and select conference sessions will be streamed using the latest generation of Stream Studio, Tellyo’s flagship solution for live multi-camera production. Hashtag Sports will then use Tellyo Pro to clip and publish real-time highlights.
“We are tremendously impressed by the product evolution and enhancements made by Tellyo, and we are thrilled to be partners again as both of our organisations continue to ascend,” said Hashtag Sports CEO Anthony Caponiti. “Together with Tellyo, we’re excited to deliver Hashtag Sports content to a larger audience than ever before, and we appreciate the support of their team in bringing our vision to life.”
“We are big fans of Hashtag Sports and what Anthony and his team have achieved, so we are looking forward to restarting our association and helping them achieve their vision,” added Tellyo CEO Richard Collins. “Cloud production solutions have evolved beyond recognition over the last few years and we’re now offering the most powerful, feature-rich, and scalable platform in the industry. We can’t wait to thrill audiences everywhere with the best of Hashtag!”
Tellyo is also exhibiting at The Media Production & Technology Show at Olympia, London from 10-11 May 2023.
