In the latest expansion of its reach into the key global streaming markets, Viaplay Group has agreed a partnership with Deutsche Telekom to bring Viaplay Select’s premium content to the MagentaTV service in Germany.
The partnership is the first in Germany for Viaplay Select, a branded content concept for partner platforms, and makes Viaplay’s award-winning storytelling broadly available across one of Europe’s biggest entertainment markets. It will see MagentaTV viewers able to access over 300 hours of Viaplay’s most acclaimed series, films and documentaries, together with curated third-party titles.
Viewers can enjoy Viaplay shows such as Nordic Noir thrillers Cell 8, Fenris (pictured) and The Truth Will Out; Canneseries-nominated biopic The Dreamer – Becoming Karen Blixen starring Connie Nielsen (Gladiator); and the edgy young adult series Delete M; along with hit third-party productions such as Hunters, Thin Blue Line, Snow Angels and the films Breaking Surface and Kon-Tiki among others.
The Viaplay streaming service is today available direct-to-consumer in the Nordic and Baltic countries, Poland, the Netherlands, the UK, the US and Canada. The Deutsche Telekom partnership takes Viaplay Select’s footprint to 21 countries, with previous launches on CANAL+ in Austria, Bell Media’s Crave service in Canada, Pickbox NOW in seven European markets, SBS in Australia, DMD’s CINDIE service in nine Latin American countries and WOWOW in Japan.
Commenting on the deal, Vanda Rapti, Viaplay Group chief commercial officer, North America & Viaplay Select said: “Noir is one of the main Nordic exports to Germany, where it enjoys a wide and enthusiastic following. MagentaTV subscribers now have the chance to explore the genre’s best new shows, and to discover even more of Viaplay’s premium slate. Following our decision to pause Viaplay’s direct-to-consumer launch in the country, Viaplay Select is a flexible and innovative way to bring our storytelling to German audiences.”
MagentaTV managing director Arnim Butzen added: “Viaplay is a streaming powerhouse that offers some of the best Nordic content in the entertainment market, and we are delighted to present premium series like ‘Fenris’, ‘The Dreamer – Becoming Karen Blixen’ and ‘Cell 8’ on MagentaTV and introduce them to German audiences. We know our customers love to stream Nordic crime, noir thrillers and modern European drama series, so this is a great fit for our content portfolio.”
