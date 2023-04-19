The latest campaign between the advertising sales arm of pay-TV provider Sky, Sky Media, and Volvo has seen high-intensity branded content airing on Sky Atlantic, featuring stunt talent from the BAFTA-winning Sky Original series, Gangs of London.
The latest campaign in the decade-long partnership between the two firms, brokered in partnership with Mindshare Invention, sees new safety-themed content created by Sky Media’s in-house commercial production team.
The Volvo brand is renowned for safety of people inside and outside the car. Highlighting the importance of emotional safety is where this new campaign plays a key role with the branded content. It is designed to reflect Volvo’s Safe Space Technology, which uses advanced sensing technology. The new Volvo EX90 will be the first car to feature the system that supports the driver by recognising if they are distracted and not focussed on the road ahead. The car can take appropriate measures to alert the driver of any potential risk, or even stop the car and call for help.
The four-minute branded content creative is titled Inside The Mind Of A Stunt Artist. Airing on Sky Atlantic on 18 April - 31 May 2023, the content explores the importance of psychological safety for stunt artists. The message is driven home by stunt professional, Mens-Sana Tamakloe, who doubles for lead actor Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù in Gangs of London, a show known for edge-of-your-seat, action.
The bespoke branded content will also be hosted on Sky’s YouTube channel and, as part of a wider media campaign, the film will be supported and promoted with 30” trailers on BVOD, SFVOD, Linear, Sky AdVance and AdSmart from Sky; and 60” clips that will run across Sky social channels.
“We’re thrilled to continue to evolve our long-standing Volvo and Sky Atlantic partnership,” said Sarah Jones, director of planning at Sky Media. “Gangs of London – one of our most popular Sky Atlantic dramas – was the perfect context to connect Volvo’s safety features with fascinating stories from Gangs’ stunt workers.”
“We are delighted with this new film, which is a product of our long-running relationship with Sky,” added Terissa Wingfield, brand and product marketing lead at Volvo. “The development of our Safe Space Technology is based on understanding human behaviour. We all experience emotions, but some of them can distract us and increase the chance of a crash happening. By better understanding the driver’s state of mind, we can reduce the risk of a crash happening.”
