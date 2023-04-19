Looking to make it easier for customers to launch free ad streaming TV (FAST) channels and manage content, programming and monetisation from its platform, Brightcove has entered into a partnership with cloud-based video platform Frequency.
By bringing together the products of the streaming technology company and the provider of linear channel creation for content providers, the companies say their customers will be able to create, launch and manage FAST channels to expand their reach and increase their revenue.
Specifically, the partnership combines solutions to help customers create linear channels for distribution to FAST aggregators, MVPD and vMVPD, and distribution channels globally. With the integration available within the Brightcove Marketplace, customers can connect their video library with Frequency for scheduling and distribution. Brightcove will also aim to take the work out of building channels to make it easy for customers to publish their content to FAST channels.
The integration with Frequency will work with Brightcove’s recently announced Ad Monetization service, end-to-end insights products, and the newly formed global advertising operations team to help media companies plan and maximise advertising strategy and revenue.
“Empowering media companies to reach, engage and monetize new audiences is at the core of Brightcove’s Media Studio solution,” remarked Brightcove CEO Marc DeBevoise. “FAST channels are a high-growth, reach-expanding, revenue-generating medium for media companies. With this partnership, we are expanding the way our customers can grow via launching their own FAST channels directly from our powerful video platform. Our integration with Frequency will also help our customers centralise their video content, programming, distribution and ad monetisation via an integrated workflow.”
“This partnership will give Brightcove’s customers a seamless way to create linear viewing experiences to reach their audiences on every device and in every form,” added Frequency CEO and founder Blair Harrison. “Our tools are designed to empower customers to deliver the programming they know their viewers want in a visually stunning way with the simplest and most intuitive workflows.”
