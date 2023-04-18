Samsung Electronics has entered a partnership with Love TV Channels to introduce Love The Planet, the latest channel for its Samsung TV Plus free ad-supported streaming TV service in Europe to spread awareness on environmental issues via curated TV streaming content.
Created by Love TV Channels, Love The Planet, will be shown exclusively on Samsung TV Plus localised for the key markets of the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain.
Love the Planet aims to take its audience on a global sustainability journey, alongside climate activists taking daily steps to preserve our world. Viewers will learn about the technological innovations contributing to a more sustainable environment, and how individual actions can make a big difference, inspiring its audience to pursue a more sustainable way of life.
According to research data from Appinio and ClimatePartner, 75% of Europeans believe that climate change is a top priority, with 40% willing to change their travel or eating habits in order to preserve the planet. Samsung says this growing awareness has given rise to the importance of such events like Earth Day. Samsung TV Plus is marking the lead up to Earth Day 2023 with the launch of Love The Planet.
Content will include premium documentaries on environmental topics and docu-series that explore sustainability projects. It will feature shows such as Australia On Fire: Climate Emergency, Pridelands: Wilderness Reborn from Blue Ant International; Ampersand’s Nature = Future; Off The Fence’s Youth Unstoppable; Java Films’ award-winning documentary The Carnivore’s Dilemma; and Ananda’s multi award-winner Looking Forward.
“We aim to spread the message about the climate emergency, but from a positive point of view,” said Teresa López, co-founder and CEO at Love TV Channels. “Commenting on the announcement. “Our focus is on the solutions, with stories that inspire the audience to pursue a more sustainable way of life.”
“FAST channels such as Love The Planet provide an engaging, premium, and brand-safe environment for sophisticated, addressable TV campaigns that reach audiences advocating and in-support of environmental change,” added Alex Hole, Vice President and General Manager, Samsung Electronics Europe added. “For advertisers, the advantage of having data-driven insights of this audience’s interests is unparalleled.”
