In a further expansion for the Film & TV studio and streaming network, FilmRise, has entered into a deal acquiring 86 hours of true crime programming from the Pursuit Productions library.
World’s Wildest Police Videos premiered on Fox in 1997 as reality TV was just taking off. It aired for three seasons and many years more in syndication. Its fifth season revival in 2012 brought back John Bunnell, a retired police officer and former sheriff in Oregon, as narrator. The police videos were shot in the US and around the world – often shocking and outrageous footage of high-speed car chases that turn deadly, bank robberies gone wrong, out-of-control riots, international hostage holdups and much more.
The new deal gives FilmRise worldwide digital distribution rights to all five seasons of World’s Wildest Police Videos, hosted by Bunnell, two spin-off specials, and five other law enforcement genre programmes. The package consists of content across eight different programmes including eight hours from the World’s Scariest Police Chases series, and the hour-long special World’s Scariest Police Stings. Also included in the deal are two volumes of Code Red, the television specials Getting a Ticket in America, Riots: Mobs Out of Control and Special Forces in addition to specific volumes of Surviving the Moment of Impact.
Commenting on the deal, FilmRise SVP acquisitions and co-productions Max Einhorn said: “World’s Wildest Police Videos was an important pillar in network and cable programming, helping to launch America’s obsession with reality TV. The genius format of the show also undoubtedly inspired a new generation of ‘caught on camera’ producers and digital creators. As FilmRise’s mission is to carry-forward the traditional TV experience into the free streaming world, World’s Wildest Police Videos is sure to remain a pillar of what we love to watch.”
Pursuit Productions CEO Paul Stojanovich added: “This is an exciting partnership for us. We’ve seen the success FilmRise has had in the global market with similar programs in the true crime genre and have no doubt that they will expand our domestic and international audience reach immensely.”
