Just over four months after the service’s launch on 8 December 8th in 2022, the streaming hub of the UK’s leading commercial broadcaster ITV, ITVX, officially hit the one billion streams mark on Easter Sunday 2023.
Replacing ITV Hub as the online home of all ITV content, from live sport to hugely popular reality show Love Island, ITVX launched with over 10,000 hours of free programming with new and exclusive programmes set to drop every week of the year. The service premiered with a collection of what ITV called “top quality” new dramas available only from the streamer. Inaugural commissions included hotly anticipated six-part cold war drama A Spy Among Friends starring Damian Lewis and Guy Pearce; new teen drama Tell Me Everything; period drama The Confessions of Frannie Langton starring Karla-Simone Spence, Sophie Cookson and Patrick Martins; and Plebs: Soldiers of Rome, the feature-length special finale to the popular comedy series.
ITVX is also claimed to be the first streaming service in the UK to offer viewers the flexibility to access free content with ads and ad-free paid subscription from one place. Paying subscribers also have access to the BritBox UK SVOD service.
2022 was ITV’s previous most successful year for streaming, when it took nearly seven months to hit the one billion streams mark. The new benchmark also follows on from ITVX achieving its best ever month for streaming in March 2023, with 282 million streams, up by more than 100 million on the previous year. In its first month of operation under its new brand, ITVX delivered a 55% increase in streaming hours for the UK’s leading commercial broadcaster compared with the same period last year.
Dramas The Twelve, Without Sin and A Spy Among Friends have been the top performing ITVX premieres in the period, attracting harder to reach audiences to ITVX. 80% of audiences who have watched ITVX premieres, including titles like Nolly and Litvinenko, have gone on to watch other content on ITVX.
The most popular UK drama series from the archive so far has been Footballers Wives, with One Tree Hill clocking up the highest volume of streams to date amongst the range of US boxsets on ITVX. The most popular film amongst the extensive film library in the period has been Love Actually, with The Chase channel as the most popular themed (FAST) channel, to date.
Love Island has been a strong driver of streaming in 2023 and is the most watched programme on ITVX this year based on streams. In addition the fifth series of Unforgotten being the most watched drama, with streams of the acclaimed cold case series up 49% on series four.
ITV says ITVX’s consideration and awareness scores have risen strongly since launch, and the broadcaster cites recently reported data from YouGov’s BrandIndex tool revealing that ITVX has now overtaken Channel 4’s All4 and Disney+ in terms of consideration.
