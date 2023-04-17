With the aim of expanding the capabilities that each can provide with greater reach and geographic diversity, media solutions provider Globecast has formed a strategic partnership with virtualised media management and infrastructure services firm Brklyn-Media.
Using a rich broadcast and data centre facility in Brooklyn, New York, Rick Phelps, a 20 year industry veteran in digital media and technology services, established Brklyn-Media in 2020. Brklyn-Media offers media management services including live production, post-production, file aggregation, curation, conversion/processing/transformation, network operations services, IP acquisition, distribution and publishing to all linear and non-linear platforms.
“With this partnership, both companies can offer an expanded suite of services, full one-stop shop solutions, including access to the two largest television markets in the US – New York and Los Angeles,” said Globecast Americas MD Eddie Ferraro. “The combination of Brklyn-Media’s OTT capabilities and Globecast’s media supply chain and cloud playout services is just one example of the complementary services that can be provided to customers. This partnership also offers geographic and product line diversity and allows for disaster recovery redundancies.”
“Seeking to scale our media and technology products and services, it became clear that a more strategic partnership with Globecast would benefit both parties and, more importantly, our growing customer base,” Phelps added. “Brklyn-Media and Globecast provide a full range of media services, wrapped around a commitment to excellence, that complement each other. We couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity this partnership offers, particularly as the industry continues its extraordinary digital transformation.”
