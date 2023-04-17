Looking to enable video service providers to increase free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) consumption and deliver viewer-centric innovation by removing the hurdles of the current cable-like experiences, Accedo, Amagi and ThinkAnalytics have announced a technology partnership.
Even though FAST has become the fastest growing category within streaming in the US, the tech firms say more channels come into FAST, video services are at a risk of reintroducing the choice fatigue problem which the viewers are specifically running away from their VOD experiences.
By bringing personalisation to the linear experience and enabling interactive features, the tech firms say providers can better engage their audience and improve hours of view and advertising revenue, the two most important metrics related to this business model.
The joint solution is designed to provide an opportunity for a FAST video service to curate personalised content experiences to their viewers, while allowing as many content providers to provide their channels to their service. The solution uses search and personalised recommendations powered by ThinkAnalytics based on a combination of viewer behaviour and first-party data, while Amagi builds personalised EPGs and channels to deliver a personalised stream to Accedo. Through its video platform, Accedo transforms the stream to a personalised linear viewing experience - very much on par with the VOD personalised experiences the viewers are conditioned to.
“The rapid success of FAST has mainly been driven by OEMs and major streaming platforms evolving their VOD proposition to launch aggregated FAST services “This has been quite disruptive, but we have not yet seen linear viewing adapt to maximise the potential of digital video,” explained Accedo CEO Michael Lantz. “The plethora of channels is making content discovery more challenging, and a massive overlap of content makes differentiation hard to achieve. If FAST can get the balance right however, it has the potential to become a strong acquisition channel for service providers and will contribute greatly to the trend for hybrid monetisation. We have seen a clear demand from the market to enable this level of flexibility while maintaining the premium experience of the OTT Space.”
Baskar Subramanian, CEO and co-founder of Amagi, commented, "With our ringside view of the FAST ecosystem today serving all 3 stakeholders - content providers, FAST services and advertisers, we have developed an innovation agenda for the future of FAST i.e. FAST 2.0. We are thrilled that ThinkAnalytics and Accedo are joining us in our journey to advance our vision of FAST to bring streaming-like viewer experiences to cable-like content. We remain very bullish about the future of FAST and are committed to bring innovation to all 3 stakeholders in FAST through our partnerships”
ThinkAnalytics CRO Greg Riker added: “With the cost of living on the rise and viewers seeking out lower cost or free entertainment content, we are seeing a rise in FAST as content owners look for new ways to monetize their assets. Our strategic partnership with Accedo and Amagi allows video providers to deliver a personalized and differentiated service that increases consumer engagement while driving more value to advertisers. It's all about engagement and getting the correct content to the viewer, fast.”
