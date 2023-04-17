Producer and distributor Studiocanal has revealed success for The Vow (La Promesa) to Mediaset in Italy while Spanish national broadcaster TVE has just renewed the premium drama a second season.
Taking place at the beginning of the turbulent 20th Century, the series is set amongst the landscapes of Southern Spain. Jana, a maid working at the waning yet ruthless House of Luján, seeks revenge for her mother's murder. But there is one element she did not anticipate… falling in love with Manuel, son of the Count of Luján.
Produced by Bambú Producciones, a STUDIOCANAL Company, for TVE (Spain) and created by Josep Cister Rubio (Acacias 38, Dos Vidas), The Vow is written by Josep Cister Rubio, Susana Prieto, Ruth García and Carmen Llano. The Vow stars Ana Garcés, Arturo Sancho (Heirs to the Land), Jordi Coll (El Secreto de Puente Viejo, Acacias 38), Eva Martín (Amar es para siempre), Manuel Regueiro (Acacias 38) María Castro (Seis Hermanas) and Antonio Velázquez (Cable Girls, Tierra de Lobos).
Currently airing on TVE’s La1, The Vow is enjoying a consolidated successful performance in Spain on the highly competitive daily slot, having recently peaked on its 11th week on air at an impressive 11.2% market share attracting 1.028 million viewers.
The Vow is the second drama Mediaset has taken from Bambú Producciones after it acquired long running drama Two Lives (Dos Vidas).
“We are delighted that our friends at Mediaset have acquired a further long-running drama from Studiocanal based on the earlier huge success of Two Lives,” said Beatriz Campos, Studiocanal SVP global sales and production financing.
“The Vow is beautifully crafted by the award-winning creatives at Bambú and we are incredibly lucky to have another masterpiece from Josep Cister in our catalogue. The Vow combines premium production values, beautiful photography, stunning costumes and a bouquet of characters that will connect immediately with international audiences around the world. We are thrilled that the series has been recommissioned for a second season and we are hoping it will return for many more.”
