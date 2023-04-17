Even as traditional TV plateaus around the world, revenues from over-the-top (OTT) TV episode and movies revenues will reach $235 billion in 2028, up by $81 billion from $154 billion on 2022 with around $17 billion added in 2023 alone says a study from Digital TV Research.
The Global OTT TV and Video Forecasts report studies the impact of OTT services in 138 countries covered and predicted that the top five will command two-thirds of global revenues by 2028. This proportion is down from 73% in 2022, revealing said the anal;yst that that the rest of the world will grow faster.
In terms of individual territories, the US is set to remain the dominant territory by some distance. Its share of global revenues will be 41% by 2028. US revenues will climb by $25 billion between 2022 and 2028 to reach $97 billion.
The study also expects advertising video-on-demand (AVOD) to grow faster than subscription (SVOD) alternatives. It expects AVOD revenues to reach $91 billion by 2028, up by $50 billion from $41 billion in 2022. This growth is nearly twice as much as SVOD.
