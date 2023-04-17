With the promise of easing data storage costs for content creation teams, broadcast tech provider Avid announced the availability of Avid NEXIS | Cloud Nearline Storage for those generating cloud-based content creation workflows.
Nearline storage complements high performance storage, making it more economical to store long-term assets, such as camera originals, stock footage, and music libraries in the cloud. Running as part of Avid | Edit On Demand, the new capability for the editorial-in-the-cloud SaaS solution is designed to allow production teams to store and access libraries of shared content at what is claimed to be a fraction of the per-terabyte cost of online storage.
Cloud Nearline Storage works as part of with Media Composer, as well as a list of certified third-party solutions integrated with Avid | Edit On Demand. This economical new storage tier is said to make Avid | Edit On Demand an even more compelling solution for content creation teams, enabling them to easily spin up editing workgroups in the cloud as needed, with the flexibility to spin them back down when projects are complete.
“Storing heavy professional media in high-performance cloud storage can become cost-prohibitive, so introducing lower-cost nearline storage makes perfect sense, as long as the content remains readily accessible,” commented Dave Colantuoni, vice president of product management, video & media solutions, Avid. “Avid NEXIS | Cloud Nearline Storage allows content creation teams to easily migrate content between high performance cloud storage and economical nearline storage, while keeping everything within reach at all times.”
