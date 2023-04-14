



In a flurry of activity, leading international supplier of infrastructure products has formed a partnership with IT and AV connectivity products and solutions company, Lindy Electronics to highlight its range of signal splitters, converters and extender devices for the broadcast industry.

The range of products will be presented at the The Media Production & Technology Show (MPTS). The company will show Lindy’s USB, HDMi DVI and DisplayPort converter cables, plus Category 6 data patch cabling, fibre patch cables, intelligent power distribution units and KVM solutions. Argosy will be exhibiting at MPTS with Canare which will be showcasing pro audio and video cables for speakers, microphones, coax, Ethernet and more, including 4K Ultra HD SDI cables and 12G products.



“Lindy has earned a reputation for providing the highest quality products and the most reliable services to industrial, retail, consumer, IT and AV markets,” says Chris Smeeton, director at Argosy. “Its history spans 90 years and the company’s ability to evolve and remain dynamic translates perfectly to the broadcast industry. We’re excited to be able to offer Lindy’s innovative products to our customers.”



“By partnering with Argosy, we’re confident that the Lindy brand will become integral to the broadcast industry’s technical infrastructure specifications,” explains James Gray, business development executive, Lindy Electronics. “We’re really pleased that Argosy, as a leading distributor in this space, will be representing us and introducing our proven solutions to environments where critical connectivity is crucial.”



KVM technology from Guntermann & Drunck (G&D) will also be on the Argosy stand. The company’s extenders and switches allow users to operate several hundred computers from one workstation or extend access to computers to up to 10,000 metres. The products are designed to save costs on redundant hardware, reduce cabling and infrastructure, consolidate desk space, and increase performance.

https://www.argosycable.com/blog/events/mpts-2023/.