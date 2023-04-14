The Fourth annual report Broadcast Transformation Report from Haivision has revealed that the adoption of network technologies in the broadcast industry such as cloud, IP, and 5G continues to evolve while on-premise operations remain absolutely critical.
In its study, the global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions collected responses from more than 700 broadcast and media professionals around the world.
Among the key findings of the Haivision 2023 Broadcast Transformation Report were that just over two-thirds of respondents use the Secure Reliable Transport (SRT) protocol for live video transport as the internet leads in popularity in its use for video contribution and that almost three-quarters of broadcasters surveyed indicated that they already use or plan to use 5G for broadcast contribution in the next two years.
As many as 84% of broadcasters currently used at least some cloud-based technology in their workflows with 60% relying on cloud for less than a quarter of their workflows, indicating that on-premise operations remain critical to live video. Just over half of respondents indicated that transitioning to IP is among their organisation’s top technology priorities for the next 12 months, and over half of broadcasters surveyed already used IP infrastructure.
With a nod to an increasing focus on green issues, the survey also found that 45% of the broadcast professionals surveyed work for organisations that are actively working on developing sustainability strategies or already have sustainability plans in place.
“This year’s survey results clearly indicate that adoption of network technologies including cloud, IP, and 5G continues to evolve while on-premise operations remain absolutely critical in the broadcast industry,” said Marcus Schioler, Vice President of Marketing, Haivision commenting on the report. “The data also confirms that the Haivision-pioneered SRT protocol is now the gold standard for contribution over IP networks. In addition, the findings highlight that broadcasters recognise the important benefits that 5G cellular networks offer for broadcast applications, a domain in which we excel with our range of mobile transmitters.”