Aiming to position itself at the forefront of South Africa’s content production sector and serve as the preferred partner to both the local and international audio-visual industry, the Primedia multimedia and entertainment group has announced the launch of its latest venture, Primedia Studios.
Film and TV veteran Jan Du Plessis (pictured) has been appointed president of Primedia Studios and will be responsible for overseeing the new division’s strategy around the licencing, creation, development, localisation and distribution of entertainment shows and content.
Du Plessis retired from his role as director of M-Net earlier in 2023 after almost 30 years at the South African pay-TV broadcaster. During his tenure, he mastered both the creative and commercial aspects of the business, leading and growing television channels across Sub-Saharan Africa’s complex and competitive markets. Building on his international experience, he also forged content collaboration and co-production alliances with studios and creatives around the world.
He also brings an track record in film production, having helmed around 70 theatrical features for M-Net, many of which achieved high ratings on the broadcaster’s flagship channels Mzansi Magic, kykNET and M-Net Movie.
In his new role, Du Plessis joins Lindile Xoko, chief revenue officer and Primedia Broadcasting CEO and Victoria Ramabulana, showrunner and project manager and will report directly to Primedia Group CEO Jonathan Procter. He will also drive a succession strategy to ensure that a new generation of talented black executives rises to management positions within the Primedia group.
Commenting on his new role Du Plessis said: “We’re confident that international format rights-holders, studios and indies will share our excitement at the launch of Primedia Studios. Our clients and advertisers can expect the best local content, including new and revitalised formats, and dedicated marketing support. Marvel discovered that Africa has superheroes too and Wakanda can be forever. We want the real character and stories of Africa to infuse everything we do and we will invest all available resources in the IP that brings these stories to life. By harnessing the power and reach of the Primedia Group, Primedia Studios will be the home of premium-quality Africa-inspired content that will resonate with audiences around the world.”
Procter added: “Jan is an exceptionally talented professional who will inspire our company’s next generation of young people as well as our industry’s next generation of leaders. His innovation has created countless opportunities for both audiences and advertisers. For Primedia and the rest of the African continent, this will be a pivotal moment in our industry’s development.”
