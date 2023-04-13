On-set video assist collaboration solutions provider QTAKE is claiming a first for its industry by applying forensic watermarking protections throughout its entire production workflow with NAGRA NexGuard Video Assist software.
The QTAKE video assist tool is designed for production teams and content creators worldwide for the creation of film, TV and commercials. Its metadata collaboration system synchronises multiple production units to log, capture, playback and process video content direct from the output of the camera to the cloud or on-premise storage.
QTAKE has integrated NexGuard QuickMark software to secure live video and playback during movie and TV production. This milestone is said to be the industry’s first integration of forensic watermarking to protect content directly from the camera into the production workflow.
Through the NAGRA partnership, content–such as production dailies, rushes, and takes–now automatically includes forensic watermarking with a unique identifier generated on a user level to identify any person leaking or illegally copying content. Furthermore, detection of content leaks is said to be faster and now allows near real-time identification of the user that is the source of the piracy so that appropriate action can be taken to stop illegal content distribution.
“As with all production of premium content, our users want the strictest implementation of content security measures to ensure their creative work is protected from illicit threats,” said QTAKE CEO Vlado Struhar. “With NAGRA, we are now working with the industry’s leader in content protection to deliver the most advanced forensic watermarking solution to protect all content in the production workflow.”
