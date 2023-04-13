Weeks after reporting its 2022 financial results whereby it showed soaring streaming subscriptions and promised consolidation of its key brands, Warner Bros. Discovery has introduced Max, what will be its core streaming service going forward.
Set to debut in the US on 23 May, Max will bring togrther HBO Max’s programming and real life entertainment content Discovery+’s together to create what Warner Bros. Discovery says is a complete viewing experience for all ages. “From the biggest superheroes to real life champions; from culture-shaping dramas to taste-shaping entertainment; from fantastical realms to the realest of worlds, Max will offer an unrivalled range of choice,” explained JB Perrette, president & CEO, global streaming & games, Warner Bros. Discovery commenting on the announcement. “This new brand signals an important change from two narrower products, HBO Max and discovery+, to our broader content offering and consumer proposition. While each product offered something for some people, Max will have a broad array of quality choices for everybody.”
Max will form a destination for HBO Originals, Warner Bros. films, Max Originals, the DC universe, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, an offering of kids’ content and programming across food, home, reality, lifestyle and documentaries from leading brands like HGTV, Food Network, Discovery Channel, TLC and ID among other others. The service will feature an average of more than 40 new titles and seasons every month.
Newly announced titles include a Max Original Harry Potter series, a faithful adaptation of the beloved original book series by J.K. Rowling, who will serve as executive producer; a Max Original comedy series derived from The Big Bang Theory; an HBO Original “Game of Thrones” prequel A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight; a Max Original drama series based on The Conjuring films; Magnolia Network’s Fixer Upper: The Hotel; Discovery Channel’sSurvive the Raft; Max Original Peter & the Wolf from Bono; Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty: The Anime; Investigation Discovery’s Lost Women of Highway 20; Cartoon Network’s Tiny Toons Looniversity; and TLC’s Love & Translation.
Max will offer three pricing options, giving subscribers the choice to select which plan best fits the needs of their household: the $9.99. per month Max Ad-Lite with 2 concurrent streams, 1080p resolution, no offline downloads, Dolby 5.1 surround sound quality; Max Ad Free at $15.99. per month with 2 concurrent streams, 1080 resolution, 30 offline downloads, 5.1 surround sound quality; Max Ultimate Ad Free with 4 concurrent streams, up to 4K at $19.99. per month.
Existing HBO Max subscribers will have access to Max at the same price as their HBO Max subscription and the will still have access to their current plan features for a minimum of six months following launch. Additionally, HBO Max subscribers HBO Max subscribers’ profiles, settings, watch history, “Continue Watching,” and “My List” items will also migrate to Max so they can pick up streaming right where they left off.
A new video playback experience promises cinematic video to users, wherever and however they prefer to watch. Max will expand personalisation beyond just the home page, offering a differentiated experience for every user with streamlined categories, improved content details pages, shortcuts, dedicated brand hubs and thematic content rails, designed to make exploring the app and discovering new interests easier. The updated design coupled with a better personalisation engine also sets out to help consumers quickly find and discover the best of what they are looking for.
