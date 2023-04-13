Looking to enable live production teams to collaborate on-prem and remotely for maximum efficiency and fast turnaround, LucidLink has launched a workflow for live sports and broadcast production through a new integration with EVS and Adobe.
Putting the launch into context, LucidLink said that as the need to quickly deliver high-end edited content directly into live broadcasts continues to grow for sports and a diverse array of productions, capturing, editing and broadcasting content in real-time has become essential.
The new integration is designed to allow production teams to ingest live event footage directly into globally accessible storage as it is created, making growing files immediately available to remote editors. This removes the need for complicated networking, file acceleration technologies or physical shared storage.
LucidLink adds that the ability to access media instantly, as if it were stored on a local drive, also enables on-prem, hybrid, or cloud-exclusive workflows. As a result, creative teams can access, edit, and share content directly from a live capture, contributing high-end finished edits back to location — from anywhere. This workflow can reduce or completely eliminate the costly requirement of sending editors to live events and instead enable them to have simultaneous, immediate access from their respective remote locations.
In practice, the collaboration sees a combination of LucidLink’s remote collaboration Filespaces technology, EVS’ live production tools, LiveCeption and content management solution MediaCeption, and Adobe’s editing and production platforms in Premiere Pro. The combo is said to be able to allow dispersed creative teams to quickly ingest live events, edit, and stream to audiences in as near to real-time as possible.
With LucidLink, EVS users can write both high-resolution (hi-res) video files and low-resolution (lo-res) proxy video files directly into a cloud-hosted LucidLink Filespace, using their existing tools and live ingest workflows. Remote creatives can then install the LucidLink client and access the growing content directly inside Adobe Premiere Pro as if they were working in the same room. Content will be available in EVS MediaCeption for metadata enrichment and further media management operations.
“Live sports media production relies on savvy planning, collaboration, and lightning-fast turnaround,” remarked LucidLink co-founder and CEO Peter Thompson, of. “The list of stakeholders relying on real-time content is expansive, from broadcasters assembling half-time supercuts, advertisers fulfilling sponsored content, to marketing teams pushing out high-impact social media content. What used to happen in a cramped trailer outside an event can now happen in near real-time from anywhere around the world.”
